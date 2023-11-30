U.S. News & World Report Announces Senior Level Promotions

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, announced today the promotion of four senior leaders across the digital media company.

  • Kate O'Donnell assumes the role of Senior Vice President, Communications & Brand Strategy. In this new role, O'Donnell oversees all aspects of the media company's brand positioning, brand management and brand marketing as well as communications. Since joining U.S. News in 2021, O'Donnell served as the vice president of corporate communications, where she successfully crafted a strategic communications plan that resulted in a 20% increase in media placements while expanding the visibility of U.S. News experts three-fold, and securing double-digit increases in social engagement and followers.

  • Matt Bray assumes the role of General Manager, Real Estate, where he develops growth and operating strategies for current and future real estate products and partnerships. Bray joined U.S. News in 2021 as the director of real estate from The Motley Fool. Since joining the company, Bray has launched the U.S. News Housing Market Index, which analyzes the U.S. and 50+ regional housing markets on their current strengths and weaknesses. He has also expanded U.S. News' Best Places rankings to include factors critical to making the best choices on where to live and retire.

  • Jennie Johnson assumes the role of General Manager, Education. Johnson joined the company in 2021 as the director of product for education and is now responsible for creating and implementing the business unit's strategy, growth plans, and day-to-day operations. During her tenure at U.S. News, Johnson revamped the education user experience and customer acquisition process, resulting in over 500,000 new user accounts from students and parents searching for education options.

  • LaMont Jones assumes the role of Managing Editor, Education. Jones first started at U.S. News as a senior editor for education in 2019 and, with more than 30 years of journalism experience and a doctor of education degree in counseling, quickly became indispensable to the editorial team. In his new role, Jones creates and oversees education content that covers a wide range of higher education and K-12 topics, as well as leads the editorial coverage of U.S. News education rankings, including Best Colleges, Graduate Schools, High Schools, Online Programs and Global Universities. In addition, Jones now serves as the company's primary spokesperson on education topics.

"These individuals have proven themselves to be highly adept at identifying opportunities for the company that help us demonstrate the value of U.S. News to consumers," said Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO. "It is indeed a pleasure, with these promotions, to recognize them as senior leaders within our company."

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

