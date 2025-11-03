U.S. News to Debut Best Home Health Ratings in 2026

New evaluation of home health agencies will provide American families with new data-backed guidance for navigating post-hospitalization care.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today announced the addition of Best Home Health to its annual series of ratings of health care providers. Leveraging U.S. News' 30-plus years of evaluating health care facilities, this new set of ratings will assess the quality of in-home health care, a critical component of the recovery journey for millions of Americans.

Home health agencies, a crucial element of the post-acute care continuum, provide health care services in the comfort of a patient's home after hospitalization, a need predominantly covered by Medicare for seniors. With this new ratings offering, U.S. News continues its commitment to serving consumers in need of post-acute care, which includes Best Nursing Homes – to be released November 13 – and Best Hospitals for Rehabilitation evaluations.

The Best Home Health methodology developed by U.S. News will leverage two data sets from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. U.S. News will use quality measures and patient experience surveys to rate each agency, providing consumers with the trusted data and clarity they need to confidently choose, in consultation with their health care providers, the right care for a family member or themselves.

"U.S. News' inaugural Best Home Health ratings are a vital extension of our mission to provide consumers with the data they need to navigate complex health care decisions," said Sumita Singh, executive vice president and general manager of Health at U.S. News. "Choosing the right home health provider is crucial for a successful recovery, and with more than three million patients each year turning to home health agencies, this new analysis offers a much-needed, independent view of quality to prioritize patient outcomes and experience for a predominantly senior population."

With its planned release in the first quarter of 2026, Best Home Health complements U.S. News' expanding health rankings and ratings including Best Hospitals , Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers , Best Senior Living , Best Nursing Homes , Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Best OTC Medicine & Health Products .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.