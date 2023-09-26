U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2024 Best Companies to Work For by Industry

News provided by

U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

26 Sep, 2023, 00:01 ET

The new report spotlights stand-out employers in their respective industries.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For by Industry. The lists, an expansion of U.S. News' Careers offerings, provides a look at the 349 best publicly traded companies across 20 industries to help employees and job seekers make decisions about workplaces that may be a good fit for them.

The new rankings expand on the general 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list by looking at how companies measure up to the expectations of their employees and the standing of their competitors within their respective industries. Similar to the inaugural Best Companies to Work For, the rankings take into account quality of pay, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement by industry.

"Strikes across industries – including entertainment and automotive – indicate that employees demand employers do more to meet their needs," said U.S. News Managing Editor of Money Susannah Snider. "The U.S. News Best Companies to Work For by Industry includes companies that scored highest on a variety of metrics that contribute to a positive work environment and day-to-day employee experience in their respective industries."

U.S. News' methodology analyzes the publicly available employee sentiment and other data that demonstrates how a company supports the everyday experience of its workers.

"Across all industries, employees and job seekers want satisfactory compensation and benefits that can sustain them in this fluctuating economy," said Snider. "This list helps them not only understand which companies have the best offerings, but provides them with the opportunity to see where they may be most interested in applying their skill sets."

U.S. News also publishes advice to help consumers choose the best work environments for their soft skills and assist leaders in becoming more inclusive in their workplaces.

Since publishing its 2023-2024 U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News implemented a few changes to its methodology when compiling the 20 ranking sublists. To calculate the U.S. News Best Companies to Work For by Industry lists, U.S. News only considered companies that were a part of the Russell 3000 index as of June 2023 and ranked in the top 20% of their industry. Additionally, U.S. News required each company to have a minimum of 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020-2022 and grouped companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) used by the FTSE Russell. All relevant score cards were updated in U.S. News' Best Company company profiles to reflect these adjusted metrics.

U.S. News partnered with Revelio Labs and ESG Book, which gathered relevant data, including employee sentiment, to calculate the six metrics used in the list. For further details on how the metric scores were calculated, see the methodology.

For more information, visit Best Companies to Work For by Industry and share the rankings on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) using #BCTWF.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

