U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2025 Best Vehicle Brand and Best CPO Program Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its 2025 Best Vehicle Brand and Best Certified Pre-Owned Program awards.

After evaluating 38 brands, U.S. News' Best Vehicle Brands recognizes industry-wide excellence across four key segments of the automotive market: cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. Drawing from distinct criteria, the U.S. News Best CPO Program recognizes the program that offers consumers the most benefits.

This year's winners include:

Best Car Brand: Honda

Best SUV Brand: Hyundai

Best Truck Brand: Ram

Best Luxury Brand: Porsche

Best Certified Pre-Owned Program: Lexus

The 2025 Best Vehicle Brand Awards

For the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News recognized Honda as the Best Car Brand, with high scores across the board for each of its models, most notably the Civic Type R . In addition, the exceptional quality of the Palisade , Tucson and Tucson Hybrid models helped Hyundai earn the award for the Best SUV Brand, while Ram extended its Best Truck Brand winning streak to six years due to the strength of its Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 models. For the Best Luxury Brand award, the Boxster and Cayman helped Porsche secure the win.

"A key consideration for consumers during the car-buying process is the strength of an automaker's brand – and how it's reflected on the quality of the cars in its lineup," said John Vincent , senior automotive correspondent at U.S. News. "Those in the market for a car, SUV, truck or luxury vehicle can look to this year's Best Vehicle Brand winners as a helpful starting point on their car buying journey, as these brands have an excellent combination of performance, interior quality, safety and reliability among vehicles in their respective categories."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The vehicle scores are derived from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which take into account a range of data points like safety ratings and reliability data, as well as the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The brand with the highest average score was designated the winner in that specific category.

The 2025 Best Certified Pre-Owned Program Winner

Lexus wins the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award for the eighth year in row due to its extensive warranty coverage and range of premium program benefits.

"With warranty coverage for unlimited miles over six years, and competitive benefits like a service loaner and complimentary maintenance, L/Certified by Lexus continues to be a standout among certified pre-owned programs," said Vincent.

To determine the award winner, U.S. News evaluated a range of distinct CPO program coverages and benefits including warranty coverage duration, trip interruption reimbursement, roadside assistance perks and more.

