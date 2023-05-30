U.S. News & World Report Names Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera a Best Memory Care Community for 2 Consecutive Years

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera celebrates the honor of being named a 2023-24 Best Memory Care Community by U.S. News & World Report. Market Street Viera is a 64-unit state-of-the-art memory care community in Melbourne, Florida, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates the second consecutive year of Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera being awarded 'Best Memory Care' community by U.S. News & World Report; both years under the leadership of Executive Director Kim Sviben.

This is the second consecutive year Market Street Viera was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report, earning "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Memory Care. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2022 and February 2023. These surveys reflect the viewpoints of more than 250,000 current residents and family members of residents living in nearly 4,000 senior living communities nationwide.

"It is a distinct honor for Market Street Viera to be recognized two consecutive years as a Best Memory Care Community by an esteemed organization such as U.S. News & World Report," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This achievement is a testament to the outstanding leadership provided by Executive Director Kim Sviben and the exceptional service provided in our Watercrest communities."

Market Street Viera was recognized for excellence in the categories of care services, value, activities and enrichment, management, staff and hospitality, location and environment, and safety.

The second annual U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided by their communities. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

Market Street Memory Care Residence Viera offers world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community is conveniently located at 6845 Murrell Road in Melbourne, Florida; for more information, contact the community at 321-730-2444.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

