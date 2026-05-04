U.S. News & World Report Names Pelican Landing a Four-Time Best Memory Care Community in Nationwide Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year, Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Memory Care Community" in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report. Pelican Landing is a Watercrest Senior Living community located in Sebastian, Florida.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates their 4th year as recipient of the U.S. News & World Report distinction of Best Memory Care Community in a nationwide survey. Pelican Landing is a Watercrest Senior Living community in Sebastian, Fla.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

U.S. News & World Report recently added High-Performing Emblems as an additional recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Pelican Landing achieved high-performing emblems in the category of Memory Care: Care Services and Staff & Management, and Assisted Living: Activities & Enrichment. Additionally, the community received notably high ratings in multiple categories for Safety, Value, and Feels Like Home.

"Pelican Landing has now earned the unique distinction of 'Best in Senior Living' by U.S. News and World Report for four years. This is an honor bestowed by one of our nation's most esteemed organizations and truly signifies the level of world-class care and outstanding service our seniors enjoy at Pelican Landing," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Pelican Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care is a multi-award winning community, earning the 800 Award in 2026 and 2025 by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management, as well as four years of recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a best senior living community. Pelican Landing is ideally located at 13085 US Highway 1 in Sebastian, Florida, and offers 63 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with attractive accommodations and outstanding care. For information, call 772-758-7354 or visit www.thepelicanlanding.com.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives, businesses and communities. We use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group