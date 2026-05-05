U.S. News & World Report Nationwide Survey Recognizes Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living proudly announces Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for high performance ratings in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has achieved high performance ratings by U.S. News & World Report in the nationwide 2026 Senior Living Communities Report.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

U.S. News & World Report recently added High-Performing Emblems as recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Watercrest Richmond achieved high-performing emblems in the category of Memory Care: Food & Dining, and Activities & Enrichment, with notably high ratings in Safety, Value, Staff & Management, and Feels Like Home. Additionally, the assisted living community celebrated recognition in Care Services, Safety, Staff & Management, Activities & Enrichment, and Feels like Home.

"Watercrest Richmond has received this distinction by U.S. News and World Report, one of the nation's most esteemed organizations," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "These results are testimony to the world-class care and exceptional service provided to our seniors at Watercrest Richmond."

Watercrest Richmond is a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The coveted Spa W offers world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley, Virginia. For information or to schedule a tour, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives, businesses and communities. We use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group