U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens A Best Assisted Living Community in Nationwide Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living proudly announces that Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens has been named a Best Assisted Living Community in the U.S. News & World Report 2026 Nationwide Survey.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens received notably high ratings in assisted living and memory care for Safety, Value, Activities and Enrichment, and Feels Like Home, as well as excellence in assisted living Staff and Management, and Care Services.

"Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens has achieved the honor and distinction of the best in senior living by U.S. News and World Report, one of the nation's most esteemed organizations," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "To be named Best Assisted Living Community is truly a testament to the world-class care and exceptional service provided to our seniors at Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens."

Watercrest Palm Beach Gardens is an award-winning senior living community having recently been recognized with the 800 Award by Reputation, a leader in global performance management. The community is ideally located at 13465 Pasteur Blvd, a remarkable destination nestled between Jupiter and West Palm Beach. The luxury senior living community offers a coastal living design complete with lakeside setting, pool, verandas, fountain, and inviting outdoor living spaces. Resort style amenities include Watercrest's Spa W, multiple dining venues, theater, game room and billiards lounge, fitness gym, putting green, fireplace, and upscale gathering areas. Residents enjoy state-of-the-art wellness, enhanced culinary, and exceptional care programs, all tailored to individual resident preferences. To schedule a tour, contact the community at 561-956-3822 or visit watercrestseniorliving.com/palm-beach-gardens.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives, businesses and communities. We use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group