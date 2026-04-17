VERO BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living Community has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the second consecutive year earning "Best Independent Living Community" in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

U.S. News & World Report names Watercrest Buena Vista a Best Independent Living Community for the second consecutive year. Watercrest Buena Vista is located in The Villages of Central Florida.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

U.S. News & World Report recently added High-Performing Emblems as an additional recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Watercrest Buena Vista Senior Living achieved two high-performing emblems in the categories of Independent Living: Feels Like Home and Activities and Enrichment. Additionally, the community received notably high ratings in safety, value, and staff and management.

"Watercrest Buena Vista has now earned the honor of 'Best in Senior Living' by U.S. News and World Report for two consecutive years. Receiving this distinction from one of our nation's most esteemed organizations truly signifies the level of world-class care and outstanding service our seniors enjoy at Watercrest Buena Vista," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Residents of Watercrest Buena Vista enjoy spectacular amenities and exceptional care in a beautiful community offering Southern style balconies and outdoor gathering spaces, manicured lawns and walking paths, resort-style pool and patios, and purposeful Watercrest health and fitness programming. The award-winning community is located at 5867 E County Road in The Villages of Central Florida. For information call 352-604-5119.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives, businesses and communities. We use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group