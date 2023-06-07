U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Myrtle Beach a 2023-24 Best Assisted Living Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care proudly announces their recognition by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates the honor of being named 'Best Assisted Living' by U.S. News & World Report in the 2023-2024 Best of Senior Living.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report, earning "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2022 and February 2023. These surveys reflect the viewpoints of more than 250,000 current residents and family members of residents living in nearly 4,000 senior living communities nationwide.

"Watercrest Myrtle Beach opened their doors just over one year ago and have already been honored with multiple awards and accolades under the leadership of Executive Director Hunter Weaver," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "It is an outstanding accomplishment to add 'U.S. News & World Report Best Assisted Living Community' to their growing list of recognition for excellence."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach was recognized for excellence in the categories of food and dining, care services, activities and enrichment, management, staff and hospitality, location and environment, and safety.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning senior living community located in Myrtle Beach, SC. The newly constructed community was recently named 'Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community' by both the North Strand Awards and the Grand Strand Awards of Myrtle Beach; and was honored by the City of Myrtle Beach for exceptional landscape design and aesthetics.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach offers 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC. For more information, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

The second annual U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided by their communities. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

