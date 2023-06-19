U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach a Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community For Two Consecutive Years

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" and "Best Memory Care Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

U.S. News & World Report has named Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care a 'Best Assisted Living' and 'Best Memory Care' community for the second consecutive year in their Best of Senior Living Report.

This is the second consecutive year Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report, earning "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for both Assisted Living and Memory Care. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2022 and February 2023. These surveys reflect the viewpoints of more than 250,000 current residents and family members of residents living in nearly 4,000 senior living communities nationwide.

"It is a distinct honor to achieve the U.S. News & World Report designation of a 'Best Assisted Living' and a 'Best Memory Care' community for two straight years," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "This truly reflects the spectacular work of our Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach team and their dedicated leader, Kim Haddon, in creating an award-winning environment for our seniors."

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach was dually recognized for excellence in the categories of food and dining, care services, value, activities and enrichment, management, staff and hospitality, location and environment, and safety.

The second annual U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided by their communities. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

