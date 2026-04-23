U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest St. Lucie West a Two-Time Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Watercrest St. Lucie West has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community and a Best Memory Care Community" in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest St. Lucie West repeats their award-winning status as a U.S. News & World Report 2026 Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community in a nationwide survey.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

U.S. News & World Report recently added High-Performing Emblems as an additional recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Watercrest St. Lucie West achieved high-performing emblems in the category of Memory Care: Food and Dining, Care Services, and Feels Like Home. Additionally, the community received notably high ratings in multiple categories for activities and enrichment, value, staff and management, food and dining, care services and safety.

"For the second year in a row, Watercrest St. Lucie West has been honored with recognition by U.S. News and World Report, one of our nation's most esteemed organizations. Receiving the distinction of both a Best Assisted Living and a Best Memory Care signifies the level of world class care and outstanding service provided to our seniors at Watercrest St. Lucie West," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product providing 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service and breathtaking lakeside views. The community boasts an exquisite design with stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies and Florida style outdoor living spaces with picturesque water views. Watercrest St. Lucie West is conveniently located at 279 NW California Boulevard along Florida's breathtaking Treasure Coast, just minutes from abundant dining, entertainment, and retail options. For information, contact the community at 772-758-7472.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives, businesses and communities. We use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group