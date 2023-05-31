U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Winter Park a Best Assisted Living Community For Two Consecutive Years

VERO BEACH, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winter Park, Florida has once again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2023-2024 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Winter Park celebrates their second consecutive year being named "Best Assisted Living" in the 2023-2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Senior Living Report.
This is the second consecutive year Watercrest Winter Park was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report, earning "Best" status by achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News's objective statistical assessment of each senior living community's performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2022 and February 2023.  These surveys reflect the viewpoints of more than 250,000 current residents and family members of residents living in nearly 4,000 senior living communities nationwide.

"We are so proud of the dedication and teamwork of Senior Executive Director MaryAnn Howell and her exceptional team at Watercrest Winter Park for creating an award-winning environment for our seniors and their families," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Being named a 'Best Senior Living Community' by an esteemed organization such as U.S. News & World Report is a testament to the outstanding care and service provided in our Watercrest communities."

Watercrest Winter Park was recognized for excellence in the categories of food and dining, care services, value, activities and enrichment, management, staff and hospitality, location and environment, and safety.

The second annual U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided by their communities. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

Watercrest Winter Park is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care.  Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group
Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A six-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders.  For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

