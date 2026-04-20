U.S. News & World Report Names Watercrest Winter Park a Best Memory Care Community in Nationwide Survey

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Winter Park, Florida has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Memory Care Community" in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Winter Park celebrates their fifth consecutive year as recipient of the "Best in Senior Living" in a nationwide survey by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

"Watercrest Winter Park has now earned the unique distinction of 'Best in Senior Living' by U.S. News and World Report for five consecutive years. This is an honor bestowed by one of our nation's most esteemed organizations and truly signifies the level of world-class care and outstanding service our seniors enjoy at Watercrest Winter Park," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Winter Park is a multi-award-winning Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact the community at 321-730-2666.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a multifaceted digital media company dedicated to helping consumers, business leaders and policy officials make important decisions in their lives, businesses and communities. We use world-class data and technology to publish independent reporting, rankings, journalism and advice that has earned the trust of our readers and users for more than 90 years. Our platforms on usnews.com include Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, Real Estate, Careers, News and 360 Reviews. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group