U.S. News & World Report Nationwide Survey Names Watercrest Spanish Springs a Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care Community

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year, Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care has been prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community" in the 2026 Best Senior Living Communities Report.

Watercrest Spanish Springs has been named a Best Assisted Living and a Best Memory Care Community by U.S. News & World Report in their 2026 nationwide senior living communities report. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages of Central Florida.

U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 550,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,200 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asks residents and family members about their satisfaction with community safety, caregiving, activities, management, staff, food, value and other aspects of community life. The Best Senior Living ratings recognize communities that received the highest overall scores in the care level or levels they offer.

U.S. News & World Report recently added High-Performing Emblems as an additional recognition for communities whose trust score was in the top 25 percent of all scores nationwide. Watercrest Spanish Springs achieved a high-performing emblem in the category of Memory Care: Food and Dining. Additionally, the community received notably high ratings in both assisted living and memory care for care services, activities and enrichment, safety, value, staff and management, and feels like home.

"For three years, Watercrest Spanish Springs has earned recognition from U.S. News and World Report, one of our nation's most esteemed organizations. Receiving the distinction of both a Best Assisted Living and a Best Memory Care exemplifies the level of outstanding service and world class care our seniors enjoy at Watercrest Spanish Springs," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an award-winning senior living community previously named "2025 Best Assisted Living" and "2023 Best Memory Care" by U.S. News & World Report and a "Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. Additionally, the community received a 100% deficiency free survey from the state of Florida in 2025, indicating the highest levels of quality and safety. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group