U.S. News & World Report Recognizes Maytag As The Best French Door Refrigerator Of 2021

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maytag® French Door Refrigerator with PowerCold® Feature was rated the overall Best French Door Refrigerator of 2021 and tied for first place for Best Refrigerator of 2021 rating, according to global rankings leader, U.S. News & World Report. The online guide features in-depth information on choosing a refrigerator and covers a range of topics including cost, size, style and energy efficiency.

Maytag® French Door Refrigerator with PowerCold® Feature

"At Maytag, we're proud to make dependable appliances consumers can rely on," said Allison Gillespie, Senior Brand Manager for Maytag. "We've been dedicated to building hard-working, powerful appliances for more than 100 years so it's an honor when we're recognized for having the best in the industry."

U.S. News evaluates products based on size and style, energy efficiency and capacity. The 360 Reviews team applied an unbiased methodology that includes professional ratings and reviews, consumer ratings and reviews, and research comparing various features of refrigerators.

Available in French door , side-by-side or traditional top or bottom freezer models, Maytag® refrigerators are designed to effortlessly keep food cold and organized, and are backed by a 10-year limited parts warranty[1]. To learn more about Maytag brand's powerful refrigerators and to shop the latest models, visit Maytag.com .

___________________________

1 Visit maytag.com for warranty details.

About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years, Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances including dishwashers with Dual Power Filtration, Maytag® refrigerators with the PowerCold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man — a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com , or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag , Twitter at @TheMaytagMan , and Instagram at @Maytag .

® /TM © 2021 Maytag. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Maytag

Related Links

https://www.maytag.com

