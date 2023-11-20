U.S. News 360 Reviews Announces the 2023 Best Mattresses

News provided by

U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

20 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

 Saatva, Tuft & Needle, DreamCloud, Nectar, Leesa among the best.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced 360 Reviews' latest Best Mattresses ratings. 

The Best Mattresses of 2023 ratings feature data collected from more than 350 mattresses, including in-person testing, supporting consumers in their search for the key to a cozy night's sleep. 

360 Reviews' latest analysis finds the best mattresses of 2023 are the Saatva Classic (No. 1), the Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress (No. 2), the Tuft & Needle Essential T&N Original Mattress (tied for No. 3), the DreamCloud (tied for No. 3), the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress (tied for No. 3), the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress (tied for No. 3) and the Leesa Original Mattress (tied for No. 3).

A recent 360 Reviews consumer survey revealed U.S. adult consumers say a "high-quality mattress" is the most worthwhile sleep product. The same survey also found that about one in three (33%) Americans report using their mattress for nine or more years, whereas the Better Sleep Council advises consumers to replace their mattress at around seven years.

"We're honored to be part of Americans' search for the best mattress," said Haniya Rae, sleep feature editor for 360 Reviews. "Whether you're looking for the best mattress for side sleeping, the best hybrid mattress, or the best mattress for those with back pain — we have you covered. Just in time for Black Friday, the latest ratings from 360 Reviews feature 15 mattresses."

360 Reviews researched more than 350 mattresses from 60 companies, comparing the available mattresses across several criteria, including but not limited to: price, mattress type, material, dimensions, weight, certifications and firmness. 360 Reviews' methodology includes opinions from critics and users, as well as its own in-house data.

For more information on the 2023 Best Mattresses and how to get the best Black Friday deals, visit 360 Reviews' "Best Mattresses of 2023", "Best Mattress Deals of November 2023" and explore Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram using #BestMattresses.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

Also from this source

U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2024 Best Vehicle Brand and Best CPO Program Awards

U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2024 Best Vehicle Brand and Best CPO Program Awards

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its 2024 Best Vehicle Brand and Best Certified...
U.S. News Announces 2024 Elementary and Middle Schools Rankings

U.S. News Announces 2024 Elementary and Middle Schools Rankings

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, today released the 2024 Best Elementary and Middle Schools rankings. In this...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.