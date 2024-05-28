U.S. News Unveils the 2024 Best Cars for Teens

Hyundai secures the most brand wins; multiple hybrids awarded across new and used-car categories.

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2024 Best Cars for Teens . The awards recognize new and used cars that come highly recommended by critics and score well in factors including predicted reliability, safety features and crash scores.

Hyundai secured the most wins in the Best New Cars for Teens categories, with four awards. Hyundai was also recognized for three awards in the Best Used Cars for Teens categories, a testament to the brand's reputation for producing safe and feature-packed models across both new and used car segments.

Hybrid vehicles claimed three wins across eight new-car categories and three wins across five used-car categories. These award winners should appeal to environmentally and financially conscious teenagers.

"Amidst the excitement of summer break, the 2024 Best Cars for Teens awards serve as a tool for families, ensuring their teen hits the road with confidence and safety," explains Liz Opsitnik , executive editor, U.S. News. "Each winning vehicle offers active safety features and strong crash test ratings, empowering new drivers behind the wheel and reducing accident risks."

All 2024 Best New Cars for Teens include safety features such as forward collision and lane-departure warnings, forward automatic emergency braking and lane-keep assist. Select winners are also equipped with teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send alerts when the car exceeds a set speed or is driven after designated curfews or outside of specified geographic areas. These features enable parents and guardians to set limits for teen drivers while simultaneously guiding them toward responsible and mindful driving habits.

The 2024 Best New Cars for Teens

The 2024 Best Used Cars for Teens

Each Best New Cars for Teens winner has the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver-assistance features and top critics' recommendations in its price category. Read more about our new-car ranking methodology here .

To be named a Best Used Car for Teens, a vehicle must be from the 2019 through 2021 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, projected ownership costs, positive reviews from critics and available crash-prevention tech in its category. Read more about our used-car ranking methodology here .

For more information on the Best Cars for Teens , explore Instagram , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok using #BestCarsForTeens.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale . U.S. News Best Cars helped more than 61 million car shoppers in 2023.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.