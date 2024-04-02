U.S. News 360 Reviews Releases 2024 Internet Service Provider Cost and Speed Data

U.S. News & World Report, L.P.

02 Apr, 2024, 08:01 ET

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest consumer survey from U.S. News & World Report's 360 Reviews finds more than one in three Americans do not know the internet speed they pay for, while many consumers are getting by with bare minimum speed.

U.S. News surveyed 2,500 U.S. adult consumers about their internet bill costs from sign-up to present day, the internet speed they pay for, their internet service reliability and more. Survey responses were weighted in order to be representative of the U.S. population.

"360 Reviews' latest consumer research finds that Gen X Americans typically have the fastest internet, whereas Baby Boomers tend to have the slowest internet," said Erica Beimesche, senior editor of Home Services, 360 Reviews. "This means older Americans might be getting left behind, especially since the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) now says broadband capability requires access to actual download speeds of at least 100 Mbps."

Additional consumer survey highlights include:

  • The average current cost of a U.S. internet bill is $89.
  • New Jersey has the highest average monthly internet bill ($126/mo.), as well as the highest average internet bill increase ($28) – from the advertised sign-up cost to current bill.
  • Montana has the lowest average monthly internet bill ($70/mo).
  • Most (75%) U.S. consumers say their internet service is reliable, with South Carolinians having the most reliable internet.

To access the full survey findings, visit:
https://usnews.com/360-reviews/services/internet-providers/ISP-cost-speed-survey-report 

