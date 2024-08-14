U.S. News Acquires TeenLife Media

Strategic investment expands solutions for students.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today announced the acquisition of TeenLife , an online source of experiential learning opportunities for students in grades 7-12. TeenLife joins the College Advisor ( CollegeAdvisor.com ) division of U.S. News to advise students on programs and services that inspire purpose and passion for college and beyond.

Founded in 2007, TeenLife is a leading discovery platform for teen-centered summer, gap, volunteer and other educational experiences for middle and high school students. The online directory, guides, virtual events and newsletters make it easy for students, parents and educators to make informed academic and enrichment program decisions.

"TeenLife's offerings are a terrific supplement to the myriad ways U.S. News helps students in their college admission and selection process as well as being exposed to numerous learning experiences," said U.S. News Executive Chairman & CEO Eric Gertler. "This acquisition now empowers millions of students and their families to make decisions with confidence with respect to thousands of academic and experiential learning opportunities."

"Our mission is to make it simple for teens to develop a meaningful personal experience portfolio, no matter the makeup of their individual interests, talents and resources," said Marie Schwartz, founder of TeenLife. "Now with the reach and impact of CollegeAdvisor.com, I am exhilarated by how many more students we can support with the power of the U.S. News brand behind us."

"As students and their families continue to search for resources that will enhance their educational experiences, TeenLife makes it easy for them to find comprehensive information they can trust," said U.S. News Senior Vice President Chris DiCosmo. "We are excited to infuse CollegeAdvisor.com's robust admissions consulting with the resources from TeenLife to provide enhanced comprehensive admissions support to students across the country."

More than 100 million students and their families visit USNews.com each year to research tuition, financial aid resources, academic life and other information on more than 1,800 colleges and universities. TeenLife joins a suite of services powered by U.S. News for students, including College Advisor , MyFit Custom Rankings and Scholarship Finder .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About TeenLife

TeenLife Media is the leading online platform of transformative academic and enrichment opportunities available to students in grades 7-12. With more than 10,000 summer programs, gap years, colleges, volunteer opportunities and more listed on teenlife.com , TeenLife makes it easy to connect students to in-person and virtual learning experiences that prepare them for college, their careers and beyond. Founded in 2007 by a mother who realized that families with teens were underserved, TeenLife has become the leading resource for anyone seeking career exposure and life skills for students in middle and high school. For more information visit www.teenlife.com .

