U.S. News Announces 2024 Best Graduate Schools

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today released the 2024 Best Graduate Schools rankings.

Prospective students aiming to unlock the opportunities that postgraduate education brings can explore programs in various disciplines, including business , education , law , nursing and science .

This year's edition continues to place emphasis on outcomes, while expanding data on specialty graduate degree programs.

In this edition:

"Deciding where to attend graduate school can be formidable, considering the wealth of schools with distinctive and quality programs," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for Education at U.S. News. "The Best Graduate Schools rankings and related content can be a helpful starting point in empowering prospective students to identify the best fit for their educational needs to ultimately achieve career success."

Best Business Schools : Full-Time MBA

University of Pennsylvania (Wharton) and Stanford University tied for the No. 1 spot. The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and Northwestern University tied in the No. 3 spot.

Best Law Schools

Stanford University and Yale University tied for the top spot. University of Chicago is No. 3, while Duke University, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and University of Virginia tied for No. 4.

Best Education Schools

Teachers College (Columbia University) and University of Wisconsin both tied for No. 1, while University of California - Los Angeles and University of Michigan tied at No. 3.

Best Nursing Schools

Emory University (Woodruff) and Johns Hopkins University tied for the No. 1 spot for Best Nursing Schools: Master's, with Duke University at No. 3.

