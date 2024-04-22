U.S. News Announces the 2024 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

Hyundai wins the most awards of any brand.

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2024 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars . U.S. News evaluated 96 vehicles and named winners across 10 categories.

"In an era where sustainability meets innovation, remarkable strides toward a greener future are being made," says Liz Opsitnik, executive editor, U.S. News. "The winners of the 2024 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars awards embody this progress – celebrating innovation, efficiency and environmental stewardship. These award winners stand out as champions of sustainability and sophistication, offering consumers quality and value."

Hyundai leads the industry with the most awards in 2024 with three. The Best Electric Vehicle category expanded to include the Best Electric SUV, awarded to the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 , and the Best Electric Car, claimed by the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 . Additionally, the 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid earned its first title of Best Hybrid SUV.

Volvo secured two wins in the luxury classes. The 2024 Volvo XC40 Recharge was recognized as the Best Luxury Electric SUV, while the 2024 Volvo S60 Recharge took the title of Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid.

For the third consecutive year, the 2024 Lucid Air was named the Best Luxury Electric Car for its industry-leading driving range, astonishing performance and reputation as one of the fastest-charging electric cars on the market.

"The evolving world of electric cars and hybrids can be confusing to shoppers. These awards help them cut through the noise and understand what's important to consider when buying or leasing one of these cutting-edge vehicles," Opsitnik added.

The 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning retained its title as the Best Electric Truck, showcasing its strengths in the electric pickup segment. The 2024 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid stood out in a competitive field to secure the Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV award for the first time.

The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid earned the title of Best Hybrid Car, boasting top safety ratings and impressive fuel economy estimates. The 2024 Lexus NX Hybrid rounds out this year's winners with the Best Luxury Hybrid award.

To identify leaders for each of the 2024 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars award categories, U.S. News evaluated 96 luxury and affordable hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric cars, SUVs and trucks. U.S. News considered gas mileage and range data from the EPA, pricing information, and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The winners have the best combination of quality, efficiency and value in their segment. Read more about our ranking methodology here .

For more information on the Best Hybrid and Electric Cars , explore Instagram , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok using #BestCars.

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale . U.S. News Best Cars helped more than 61 million car shoppers in 2023.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.