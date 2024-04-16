U.S. News Announces 2024 Best Senior Living Ratings

2024 edition recognizes 1,700+ communities as high performing.

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today revealed its 2024 Best Senior Living ratings to assist seniors and their families with researching and choosing the best senior living community for their needs.

Now in its third year, U.S. News' Best Senior Living ratings evaluate over 3,500 communities in the U.S. in one or more of the following categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. Senior living communities are evaluated on several criteria, including resident and family members' satisfaction with safety, care, community management and staff, value and other services and amenities.

"Best Senior Living reflects U.S. News' commitment to helping families navigate the important and complex decision of researching and choosing a senior living community through trusted, data-backed community ratings," said Sumita Singh, general manager of Health at U.S. News. "We are proud to recognize those communities that stand out as 'Best' by providing exceptional care and satisfaction, as directly expressed by residents and family members of residents who live and thrive in these communities."

The following ten metropolitan areas have the greatest number of "Best" Senior Living communities nationwide:

For the 2024 ratings, the following 15 companies have the greatest number of communities with Best Senior Living recognitions in the U.S.:

Of the 40 Senior Living companies with 20 or more participating communities, 18 companies had more than 50% of their communities recognized in at least one care level:

To be recognized as one of the 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations had to earn a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team. U.S. News will present a free webinar , "Inside the 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living Ratings," on May 9 for consumers, industry leaders and media; the webinar will explain how communities are considered for U.S. News' Best Senior Living as well as the methodology behind the ratings.

The U.S. News Best Senior Living finder features each community's ratings on independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

