U.S. News Announces Inaugural Best Bed & Breakfasts Rankings

02 Apr, 2024, 00:01 ET
More than 250 B&Bs recognized across 17 top U.S. destinations.
WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Cruise Lines, today revealed the inaugural 2024 Best Bed & Breakfasts rankings, which recognizes more than 250 bed-and-breakfasts, inns and small hotels across the United States.
The rankings recognize top properties in 17 cities and small towns, chosen based on U.S. News user research indicating that staying in B&B accommodations in these destinations would be of particular interest to travelers.
"B&Bs typically offer a unique atmosphere, a complimentary breakfast and a cultural experience authentic to their given location," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2024 Best Bed & Breakfasts rankings offer travelers options for staying at a top-rated property, with all the charm and personal touches of an intimate stay."
U.S. News ranks B&B properties based on star ratings and both expert and guest sentiment by collecting annual awards from distinguished travel publications and TripAdvisor user scores. For more information on our rankings, please see our methodology page.
The following bed-and-breakfasts have been named best in their market:
Asheville, North Carolina
1. Abbington Green Bed & Breakfast Inn and Spa
2. Biltmore Village Inn
Bar Harbor, Maine
1. Balance Rock Inn
2. Bass Cottage & Ullikana Inn
Boston
1. Clarendon Square
2. Green Turtle Floating Bed and Breakfast
Burlington, Vermont
1. Stone Hill Inn
2. Made INN Vermont, an Urban-Chic Boutique Bed and Breakfast
Cape May, New Jersey
1. The Virginia Hotel
2. The Southern Mansion
Charleston, South Carolina
1. Wentworth Mansion
2. Zero George Street
Charlottesville, Virginia
1. Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery
2. Arcady Vineyard Bed & Breakfast
Fredericksburg, Texas
1. Hoffman Haus
2. Cotton Gin Village
Gettysburg, Pennsylvania
1. The Inn at White Oak
2. Brickhouse Inn Bed & Breakfast
Key West, Florida
1. The Gardens Hotel
2. Key West Harbor Inn
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
1. The Lancaster Bed & Breakfast
2. EJ Bowman House Bed and Breakfast
New Orleans
1. The Soniat House Hotel
2. Auld Sweet Olive Bed and Breakfast
Newport, Rhode Island
1. The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2. Hydrangea House Inn
Portland, Maine
1. Blind Tiger Portland - Danforth Street
2. Blind Tiger Portland - Carleton Street
Salem, Massachusetts
1. Amelia Payson House
2. Morning Glory Bed & Breakfast
Savannah, Georgia
1. Hamilton-Turner Inn
2. Kehoe House
St. Augustine, Florida
1. The Collector Luxury Inn
2. The Cedar House Inn
