U.S. News Announces Inaugural Best Bed & Breakfasts Rankings

More than 250 B&Bs recognized across 17 top U.S. destinations.

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Vacations and Best Cruise Lines , today revealed the inaugural 2024 Best Bed & Breakfasts rankings, which recognizes more than 250 bed-and-breakfasts, inns and small hotels across the United States.

The rankings recognize top properties in 17 cities and small towns, chosen based on U.S. News user research indicating that staying in B&B accommodations in these destinations would be of particular interest to travelers.

"B&Bs typically offer a unique atmosphere, a complimentary breakfast and a cultural experience authentic to their given location," said Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2024 Best Bed & Breakfasts rankings offer travelers options for staying at a top-rated property, with all the charm and personal touches of an intimate stay."

U.S. News ranks B&B properties based on star ratings and both expert and guest sentiment by collecting annual awards from distinguished travel publications and TripAdvisor user scores. For more information on our rankings, please see our methodology page .

The following bed-and-breakfasts have been named best in their market:

Asheville, North Carolina

1. Abbington Green Bed & Breakfast Inn and Spa

2. Biltmore Village Inn

Bar Harbor, Maine

1. Balance Rock Inn

2. Bass Cottage & Ullikana Inn

Boston

1. Clarendon Square

2. Green Turtle Floating Bed and Breakfast

Burlington, Vermont

1. Stone Hill Inn

2. Made INN Vermont, an Urban-Chic Boutique Bed and Breakfast

Cape May, New Jersey

1. The Virginia Hotel

2. The Southern Mansion

Charleston, South Carolina

1. Wentworth Mansion

2. Zero George Street

Charlottesville, Virginia

1. Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery

2. Arcady Vineyard Bed & Breakfast

Fredericksburg, Texas

1. Hoffman Haus

2. Cotton Gin Village

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

1. The Inn at White Oak

2. Brickhouse Inn Bed & Breakfast

Key West, Florida

1. The Gardens Hotel

2. Key West Harbor Inn

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

1. The Lancaster Bed & Breakfast

2. EJ Bowman House Bed and Breakfast

New Orleans

1. The Soniat House Hotel

2. Auld Sweet Olive Bed and Breakfast

Newport, Rhode Island

1. The Chanler at Cliff Walk

2. Hydrangea House Inn

Portland, Maine

1. Blind Tiger Portland - Danforth Street

2. Blind Tiger Portland - Carleton Street

Salem, Massachusetts

1. Amelia Payson House

2. Morning Glory Bed & Breakfast

Savannah, Georgia

1. Hamilton-Turner Inn

2. Kehoe House

St. Augustine, Florida

1. The Collector Luxury Inn

2. The Cedar House Inn

For more information on the Best Bed & Breakfasts, explore Facebook , X (formerly Twitter), TikTok and Instagram using #BestBedandBreakfasts.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.