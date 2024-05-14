U.S. News & World Report Announces Inaugural Ratings of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Debut edition issues 717 high performing ratings across four specialties.

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today debuted the Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings of outpatient surgical centers.

For this first edition of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers, U.S. News – in collaboration with CareJourney – rated nearly 5,000 surgery centers in four separate specialty areas: Colonoscopy & Endoscopy, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics & Spine, and Urology.

Ambulatory surgery centers were evaluated based entirely on objective, risk-adjusted measures of their patients' outcomes, including how successfully they avoided complications, ER visits, unplanned hospitalizations and other undesirable outcomes. To ensure fair comparisons among ASCs, the analysis accounted for patient factors, including pre-existing conditions. U.S. News awards the designation of "Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers" only to the highest-rated surgical centers that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance; fewer than 15% of evaluated facilities earned a "High Performing" rating.

The following 10 states, listed in alphabetical order, have the greatest number of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers:

In each specialty, the following states, listed in alphabetical order, have the greatest number of Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers:

"Same-day procedures play an increasingly prominent role in health care as an alternative to overnight hospital care. Building on our 34 years of experience evaluating Best Hospitals, we're proud to give patients this new, free, data-driven tool to help them navigate their health care needs," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

"CareJourney is proud to partner with U.S. News & World Report on this landmark debut of surgical center ratings," said Kevin Sheldon, chief operating officer at CareJourney. "By leveraging our expertise in cost and quality healthcare data, the inaugural Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers ratings from U.S. News empower patients with objective insights into surgical center performance and allows Americans to make informed decisions with greater confidence."

A Best Ambulatory Surgery Center may be a good option for patients to consider in consultation with their medical providers.

