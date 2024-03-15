U.S. News Announces the 2024 Best Cars for Families

Chrysler Pacifica celebrates its first-time win as the Best Minivan for Families.

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2024 Best Cars for Families awards . U.S. News evaluated 90 vehicles and named winners across nine categories.

"The 2024 Best Cars for Families winners offer a number of safety features and a comfortable ride for all passengers, making them ideal for daily commutes or family adventures," says Liz Opsitnik, executive editor, U.S. News.

Toyota won the most awards this year with three, followed by Hyundai with two. The 2024 Chrysler Pacifica emerged as this year's Best Minivan for Families, claiming its first title in over a decade. With a spacious interior, many safety features and unique attributes like Stow 'n Go seating, the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica offers comfort and convenience in the competitive minivan class.

Among Toyota's wins, the 2024 Toyota Highlander Hybrid was awarded the Best Hybrid SUV for Families for the 11th time. The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid won the Best Hybrid Car for Families award for the second year in a row, and the 2024 Toyota Camry secured the Best Midsize Car for Families award, cementing the brand's reputation as a reliable, feature-rich option.

"As families begin to prepare for summertime drives, prioritizing safety, space and family-friendly features in their vehicle selection is crucial. With a range of options available, from environmentally friendly hybrids and EVs to large SUVs, families can confidently find the perfect vehicle," Opsitnik added.

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson won Best Compact SUV for Families for the third consecutive year, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 earned Best Electric Vehicle for Families for the first time, thanks to its stellar safety ratings and roomy cabin.

The 2024 Kia Telluride brought home its fifth consecutive Best 3-Row Midsize SUV for Families award, while the 2024 Honda Passport was awarded the Best 2-Row Midsize SUV for Families, marking the fourth time it has won this honor.

The Best Large SUV for Families award went to the 2024 Chevrolet Suburban . It's the fourth year in a row and the sixth time overall that the Chevy SUV has won the award.

The 2024 Best Cars for Families award criteria looks at each vehicle's overall rating from the U.S. News Best Car Rankings to determine quality, incorporating elements like safety data, predicted reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. The award methodology also considers the availability of tech features such as in-car wireless internet, teen driver controls, automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and hands-free cargo doors. The winners were selected based on the highest composite score in each of the nine vehicle categories. Read more about our methodology here .

