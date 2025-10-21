U.S. News' CollegeAdvisor and Fizz Announce Partnership to Empower Students with Financial Literacy

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report today announced a strategic partnership between its CollegeAdvisor division (USNCA) and Fizz , a leading money management app and debit card designed to help young adults build credit history and improve financial literacy. This collaboration will provide essential financial education and tools to students as they navigate their academic journey.

Fizz provides robust tools for budgeting, spending tracking, and comprehensive financial education, making it an ideal resource for students transitioning from high school to college. Powered by 40 years of college ranking and school data from U.S. News and a network of over 300 admissions experts and former admissions officers, CollegeAdvisor.com provides personalized, effective, and accessible college admissions advising to students from all backgrounds.

Through this partnership, Fizz will engage with CollegeAdvisor's extensive audience via a multi-faceted approach, including informative webinars, targeted email campaigns, and specialized promotions for both high school and college students. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to fostering financial literacy and preparing students for responsible money management as they enter higher education and beyond.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fizz to bring crucial financial literacy resources to our students," said Brian Mitchell, U.S. News vice president & general manager of Education and USNCA. "The transition to college is a significant step, and equipping students with the knowledge and tools to manage their finances effectively is paramount."

"Our partnership with CollegeAdvisor is a natural fit, given our shared goal of promoting financial literacy among young adults," said Scott Smith, co-Founder & COO, Fizz. "We believe that by providing accessible financial education and practical tools, we can empower students to build a strong financial foundation for their future. We look forward to connecting with the U.S. News and CollegeAdvisor audiences and making a lasting impact."

U.S. News & World Report, LLP is a minority investor in Fizz.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About Fizz

Fizz is a money management app and debit card dedicated to helping young adults, particularly college students, achieve financial independence. By offering a credit-building debit card with no fees or interest, daily automatic payments, and rewards programs, alongside comprehensive budgeting, spending tracking, and financial education tools, Fizz empowers users to build credit history and improve their financial literacy.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.