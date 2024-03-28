U.S. News Reveals the 2024 Best OTC Medicine & Health Products

2024 edition includes 30+ new product categories evaluated, new dermatologist expert panel reviewers.

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice, today published the second annual Best OTC Medicine & Health Products. The latest edition of the rankings features 132 categories, with 33 brand new over-the-counter product categories included this year.

The brands with the most No. 1 products among the 2024 rankings are Nature Made, followed by CeraVe and Neutrogena; the companies with the most No. 1 products are Kenvue Inc., followed by Haleon plc and Pharmavite LLC.

"With hundreds of thousands of over-the-counter health products on the market in the U.S., the U.S. News annual Best OTC Medicine & Health Products rankings help consumers choose the best OTC products for themselves and their families," said Sumita Singh, general manager of Health at U.S. News. "Continuing our commitment to offer consumers trusted, data-backed ratings and rankings to help with their health care decisions, the 2024 evaluation features statistically 'best' brands evaluated by hundreds of pharmacists and dermatologists."

In partnership with global market research firm The Harris Poll, U.S. News surveyed 354 pharmacists and 122 dermatologists practicing in the United States regarding 132 product categories such as adult and children's cough suppressants, men's and women's multivitamins, fish oil/omega-3 supplements, baby formula, face washes and cleansers, and retinol creams and serums. This was the first year that dermatologists were included in the survey, which was administered online in February 2024.

To determine the rankings, panelists selected their top three recommended brands within each product category assigned to them. The brands that were highly ranked most often were ranked No. 1 for the corresponding product categories. U.S. News awarded the designations of Best OTC Medicine & Health Products only to those brands that satisfy U.S. News' statistical assessment of performance on the survey. Based on U.S. News' analysis, some product categories were awarded more than one winner.

Some popular 2024 product category winners, ranked No. 1, evaluated by pharmacists include:

Some popular 2024 product category winners, ranked No. 1, evaluated by dermatologists include:

Those looking to choose a health product that's right for them or their child should consult a medical professional as part of their decision-making process.

