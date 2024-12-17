U.S. News Reveals the 2025 Best Vacations Rankings

National parks in the USA and scenic global destinations top the lists



WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today released its annual rankings of the Best Vacations. The 2025 rankings highlight 16 regional destination categories to help travelers find the best place for their vacation.

For the first time, the Swiss Alps take the top spot on the World's Best Places to Visit. From upscale ski resorts in winter to flowering meadows and crystalline lakes in summer, this region in Switzerland appeals to travelers who want a nature-centric vacation with a touch of luxury. Coming in at No. 2 is Bora Bora, known for its overwater bungalows, turquoise lagoons and idyllic beaches. Ranking No. 3 is Rome, a city that blends ancient history with modern life.

Glacier National Park ranks as the top destination in the Best Places to Visit in the USA. The Montana park is renowned for its dramatic peaks, pristine lakes and challenging hikes. Following at No. 2 is Yellowstone National Park, which offers unique landscapes and exceptional wildlife viewing opportunities. Maui, Hawaii, comes in at No. 3, featuring notable beaches, spectacular golf courses, romantic sunsets and more attributes visitors expect from the Aloha State.

For the third consecutive year, Turks and Caicos retained the No. 1 spot for Best Places to Visit in the Caribbean thanks to the island chain's spotless white sand beaches, easygoing tropical atmosphere and proximity to one of the largest barrier reef systems in the world. St. Lucia follows at No. 2, renowned for its impressive volcanic peaks and open-air resorts. The British Virgin Islands complete the top three, praised for gorgeous shorelines and abundant boating opportunities.

"As the travel industry continues its robust recovery, travelers are increasingly attracted to one-of-a-kind landscapes and jaw-dropping scenery, favoring destinations like Machu Picchu, Tanzania and Mount Fuji," said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "From tranquil beaches to awe-inspiring views, the 2025 Best Vacations rankings offer a variety of destinations, both approachable and far-flung, to cater to every traveler's tastes."

The rankings follow a comprehensive, transparent methodology that factors in travelers' opinions, as provided by user votes, with expert and editor analysis. Each vacation destination is scored in 10 categories, from sights, culture and food to nightlife, adventure and romance, offering a complete evaluation of each destination.

2025 Best Vacations Rankings

The regional rankings are part of the collective vacation rankings offerings from U.S. News, which include the best places to visit in various seasons and months, the best places to visit for families, the best beaches, and many best places to visit in state and country lists. Explore them all at travel.usnews.com/rankings.

Travelers who are exploring options for covering their vacation expenses – and how to work travel rewards points – can check out U.S. News' latest column on the best travel credit cards.

