U.S. News & World Report Debuts 2026 Credit Card Awards

The 2026 awards address a harsh economy by featuring an editors' choice award for essential spending in uncertain times.

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the Credit Card Awards. The top cards for 2026 were recognized across 10 categories. Bank of America, Discover, American Express and Chase all achieved wins.

"The 2026 Credit Card Awards not only recognize exceptional products, but also give consumers informed insights on financial institutions that can best support their unique needs and personal finance-related goals," said Adriana Ocañas, consumer credit analyst at U.S. News.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card secured this year's Editors' Choice Award for Best Credit Card for Essential Spending in Uncertain Times, earning top scores for no annual fees and flexibility for cash back reward options.

"The cost of everyday expenses has been steadily increasing while job markets across industries and American unemployment rates continue to experience turbulence," said Ocañas. "The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card allows cardholders to select cash back categories that work best for them. Whether it's groceries, gas, dining, pharmacy needs or something else, this unique feature provides the cardholder with a little more financial support where they need it most."

According to a March 2026 U.S. News survey, 51 percent of U.S. consumers consider themselves "very knowledgeable" when it comes to personal finances despite 53 percent not knowing their FICO score is what most lenders use to determine creditworthiness.

"This latest survey data reveals a concerning paradox: Consumers' self-reported confidence in their financial knowledge remains high while foundational financial literacy has declined," says Ocañas. "The 2026 Credit Card Awards offer a starting point for consumers to nurture their understanding of personal finances and tools to support them on their credit journey."

2026 U.S. News Credit Card Awards Winners

The winning cards were determined based on a comprehensive, data-driven methodology that includes factors specific to their respective categories, such as rewards rates; sign-up bonuses; annual, foreign transaction and balance transfer fees; and introductory and ongoing APRs. To determine which card is best in each category, U.S. News compiles the scores that top cards have received each month to calculate overall scores. The 2026 U.S. News Annual Credit Card Awards winners earned the highest average scores in their respective categories. For more information, read the methodology.

U.S. News publishes consumer credit advice and comparison tools, as well as in-depth personal finance, investing and loans content to help readers make the best money-related decisions for them. Consumers can find advice about banking, loans and much more at Money.USNews.com.

