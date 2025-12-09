U.S. News & World Report Announces the Fifth Annual Best Hospitals for Maternity Care

2026 edition recognizes 147 hospitals preventing maternity care deserts.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings.

U.S. News began evaluating maternity care hospitals in 2021 that provide labor and delivery services and submit detailed data to U.S. News for analysis. For the 2026 edition, a record-breaking 901 hospitals submitted maternity data for evaluation. These public ratings assist expectant parents, in consultation with their prenatal care providers, in making informed decisions about where to receive maternity care for uncomplicated births.

"Choosing where to welcome a new baby is one of the most personal health care decisions a family makes. Expectant parents can use U.S. News' Best Hospitals for Maternity Care to compare key outcomes and support services at maternity hospitals in their area," said Jennifer Winston, Ph.D., health data scientist at U.S. News. "Whether your priority is a low C-section rate, strong VBAC support or the availability of a dedicated lactation consultant, U.S. News' digital hospital profiles offer parents free, transparent information as they choose a hospital for their maternity care."

The following 20 metropolitan areas, listed in alphabetical order, have the greatest number of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in the U.S. :

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Dallas-Fort Worth

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Milwaukee

New York City

Philadelphia

Riverside-San Bernardino

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle

St. Louis

Washington, D.C.

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, severe unexpected newborn complication rates and exclusive breast milk feeding rates, among other measures.

The 2026 Best Hospitals for Maternity Care ratings also recognize hospitals offering services to underserved communities. Now in its third year, the Maternity Care Access Hospital designation was awarded to 147 hospitals for the 2026 ratings. These essential hospitals serve communities that would be in danger of becoming maternity care deserts if they were to stop providing crucial maternity care services.

Parents-to-be can research their local hospitals' performance metrics as well as maternity-related programs, services and support at health.usnews.com to help them decide where to give birth.

