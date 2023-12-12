U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics Selects Exiger as its Strategic Technology Partner to Promote U.S. Government Access to Resilient and Trusted Electronics Supply Chains

News provided by

Exiger

12 Dec, 2023, 08:05 ET

Partnership Will Enable Greater Transparency, Competition for U.S. Electronics Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, today announced that it has been named the strategic technology partner for the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics (USPAE), a non-profit organization that helps ensure the U.S. government has access to resilient and trusted electronics supply chains. The partnership will focus on using the latest technology and expertise to map, monitor, and secure electronics supply chains.

Continue Reading

"We're thrilled to partner with USPAE to empower their mission to facilitate innovation and collaboration across industry and government, while upholding the highest standards in advanced electronics quality and security," said Trevor Stansbury, Exiger's President of Supply Chain Transformation. "We share their mission to secure U.S. and allied supply chains for critical electronic components and guard against sabotage, attacks and undue influence from adversarial actors."

Under the new partnership, USPAE will vet prospective member applicants to ensure they are qualified suppliers through 1Exiger, Exiger's end-to-end, single sign-on supply chain resilience platform. USPAE will use Exiger's award-winning AI technology to illuminate risk categories, including FOCI, that imperil electronics supply chains. USPAE and Exiger will also produce joint research that raises industry challenges, like scaling and expanding capacity for U.S. manufacturers supporting national defense, for policy makers, industry, and government acquisition professionals.

"We're excited to pair Exiger's deep data-driven industry knowledge with the first-hand experience of USPAE and its members to uncover new insights that can help strengthen domestic microelectronic supply chains.," said Nathan Edwards, USPAE's executive director. "USPAE members will benefit from greater access to the Exiger platform that will help identify and mitigate supply chain risks, providing a greater competitive advantage."

USPAE helps ensure the U.S. Federal Government has access to resilient and trusted electronics supply chains. Members of the nonprofit are organized in the U.S. or its allied countries, and lead the field in researching innovative technologies, and designing, prototyping and producing advanced electronics.

Exiger's industry-leading supply chain capabilities and FedRAMP SaaS platform are years in the making. In 2022, Exiger was awarded a "first of its kind" multi-year, $74.5 million contract by the U.S. General Services Administration to make third-party and supply chain risk management capabilities available to the entire U.S. Federal Government. The groundwork for the Exiger/USPAE partnership was laid at the U.S. Air Force-sponsored Microelectronics Supply Chain Provenance Challenge In 2019, where Exiger's SDX solution was named the national champion.

About Exiger
Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger's mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 40 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards.  Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About USPAE
USPAE helps ensure the U.S. government (USG) has access to resilient and trusted electronics supply chains. An independent industry association, USPAE strengthens interactions between the USG and leaders in the electronics industry and academia. It facilitates collaboration on electronics innovations, helps solve government challenges, and accelerates the adoption of new technologies. USPAE is a non-profit organization and its members are organized in the U.S. or its allied countries. They are leaders in researching and developing innovative technologies and experts in designing, prototyping and producing advanced electronics. All have committed to high standards in quality, cybersecurity, anti-counterfeiting and supply chain risk management, helping ensure they are resilient, trusted and secure. Learn more at USPAE.org.

For more information, please contact:
Kody Gurfein 
Chief Marketing Officer for Exiger
1.914.393.0398
kgurfein@exiger.com

SOURCE Exiger

Also from this source

Exiger partners with Muir AI to empower corporations to achieve net zero with supply chain transparency, automated emissions calculations

Exiger partners with Muir AI to empower corporations to achieve net zero with supply chain transparency, automated emissions calculations

Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today a new partnership...
Exiger partners with Muir AI to empower corporations to achieve net zero with supply chain transparency, automated emissions calculations

Exiger partners with Muir AI to empower corporations to achieve net zero with supply chain transparency, automated emissions calculations

Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chains, announced today a new partnership...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.