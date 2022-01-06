U.S. Phones Were Hit by More Than 50 Billion Robocalls in 2021, Says YouMail Robocall Index

In December 2021, Americans received just under 3.6 billion robocalls, a 13% decline from November, and the fewest calls for any month since June 2020. In December, robocalls averaged 115.1 calls/day and 1,332 calls/second versus November, in which robocalls averaged 137.4 million calls/day and 1,590 calls/second, down 16% on a daily basis. This decline was driven by a big drop in the last few weeks of the month, as the robocallers appeared to have taken time off for the holiday season.

These latest figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones. These figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

"The good news is that monthly robocalls continue to be on a lower plateau since the STIR/SHAKEN rollout on June 30th," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "The bad news is that total robocalls still exceeded 50 billion for the year, which is roughly 200 robocalls this year for every adult with a phone."

Spam and Scam Calls Continue as A Large Percentage of Calls

In December, the number of scam calls decreased by 4%, while telemarketing calls decreased 18%, payment reminders decreased 18%, and alerts and reminders decreased 11%. While all types of calls decreased over the holidays, scam calls decreased the least, as it appears that scam robocallers took little time off.

Type of Robocall Estimated December Robocalls Percentage December

Robocalls Scams 1.3 billion (-4%) 37% (+4%) Alerts and Reminders 1.1 billion (-11%) 30% (+2%) Payment Reminders 0.58 billion (-18%) 16% (=2%) Telemarketing 0.62 billion (-18%) 17% (-4%)

Overall for the year, the scam category topped the list with almost 30 billion scam or spam calls, or just under 60% of all calls, a very substantial number of likely unwanted calls.

Type of Robocall Estimated 2021 Robocalls Percentage 2021

Robocalls Scams 21.4 billion 42% Alerts and Reminders 13.1 billion 26% Payment Reminders 7.4 billion 15% Telemarketing 8.6 billion 17%

"Winners" in December 2021

In December, the same cities, area codes, and states that have had the most robocalls in recent months continued to do, though the numbers of calls were significantly lower than in past months.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (143.7 million, -10%) Dallas, TX (130.6 million, -10%) Chicago, IL (112.6 million, -12%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Baton Rouge, LA (30.1/person, -10%) Memphis, TN (28.5/person, -11%) Washington, DC (26.6/person, -11%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (60.9 million, -10%) 214 in Dallas, TX (49.3 million, -10%) 832 in Houston, TX (47.7 million, -14%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (49.8/person, -10%) 225 in Baton Rouge, LA (30.1/person, -10%) 901 in Memphis, TN (28.5/person, -11%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (422.4 million, -15%) California (332.1 million, -9%) Florida (279.6m, -14%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: South Carolina (20.5/person, -15%) Tennessee (20.2/person, -15%) Louisiana (20.2/person, -11%)

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail recently won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail protects consumers with app-based call protection services. YouMail protects consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping to shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage. We protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect when bad traffic is originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. Our direct consumer solutions answer over a billion live calls per year across well over 10 million registered users, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. We also operate the YouMail Robocall Index™, the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Rohan Notaney for YouMail

Lumina Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.