U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Hold Open Meeting on Nov. 14

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will convene an open meeting on November 14, 2024, at Postal Service headquarters, located at 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW in Washington. Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting, which will commence at 10 a.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room.

A public comment period will begin immediately following the adjournment of the open session on November 14, 2024. During the public comment period, members of the public present at the meeting, or who have previously registered to participate virtually, may comment on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session. Registration of speakers at the public comment period is required. Speakers must register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bog-11-14-2024. Each registered speaker will be allowed two (2) minutes for comment. Registration to speak during the public comment period shall end on November 12, 2024, at 9 a.m. ET. Participation in the public comment period is governed by 39 C.F.R. 232.1(n).

During the meeting, the board will address the following agenda items:

Call to order and opening remarks of the Chairman Remarks from the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of the minutes from closed and open meetings Election of the Chairman Election of the Vice Chairman Committee reports Financial Report presented by Mr. Corbett

a. FY2024 Annual Financial Report

b. FY2024 10-K and Financial Statements

c. FY2024 Annual Report to Congress

d. FY2025 Integrated Financial Plan and Liquidity Outlook

e. Authorization to Borrow Money and Issue Obligations

f. FY2026 Congressional Reimbursement Request Annual Service Performance Report presented by Dr. Colin Approval of the tentative agenda for the February 7, 2025 open meeting Adjournment

Public comments

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at https://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/#sessions. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter; Instagram; Pinterest; Threads and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: David Walton

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service