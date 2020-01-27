U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet Feb. 6

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Feb. 6, 2020, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza, SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room on the 11th floor. The Board is expected to discuss the following items:

Remarks of the Chairman Remarks of the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of Minutes Committee Reports FY2020 Integrated Financial Plan Quarterly Financial Report Quarterly Service Performance Report Approval of Tentative Agenda for April 1 Meeting Adjournment

A public comment period will begin immediately following the adjournment of the open session on Feb. 6. During the public comment period, which shall not exceed 30 minutes, members of the public may comment on any item or subject listed on the agenda for the open session above. Registration of speakers at the public comment period is required. Speakers may register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BOG-02-06-2020. Onsite registration will be available until thirty minutes before the meeting starts. No more than three minutes shall be allotted to each speaker. The time allotted to each speaker will be determined after registration closes. Participation in the public comment period is governed by 39 C.F.R. 232.1(n).

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at http://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/briefings/welcome.htm. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

Financial Briefing

Following the Board's open meeting on Feb. 6, Postmaster General & CEO Megan J. Brennan and Chief Financial Officer Joe Corbett will host a telephone/web conference call to discuss the financial results in more detail. The call will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and is open to the news media and all other interested parties.

How to Participate:

Important Notice: To ensure your computer is set up to join the event, click on the link www.webex.com/lp/jointest/

US/Canada Attendee Dial-in: 844-340-4622

Conference ID: 3738718

Attendee Direct URL:

https://usps.webex.com/usps/onstage/g.php?MTID=e784cc54f36f90b61f20f0cf0ec39f41f

If you cannot join using the direct link above, please use the alternate logins below:

Alternate URL: https://usps.webex.com

Event Number: 825 198 437

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

