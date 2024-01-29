U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet Feb. 8

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Feb. 8, 2024, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at 4 p.m. EST in the Benjamin Franklin Room on the 11th floor. The board is expected to discuss the following items:

  1. Call to order and opening remarks of the chairman

  2. Remarks from the Postmaster General and CEO

  3. Approval of the meeting minutes

  4. Committee reports

  5. Quarterly financial report

  6. Quarterly service performance report

  7. Approval of the tentative agenda for the May 9 open meeting

  8. Adjournment

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at https://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/#sessions. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom.

Contact: James McKean
[email protected]
usps.com/news

