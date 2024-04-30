U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors to Meet May 9

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet May 9, 2024, in open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, Washington, DC. The public is welcome to observe the meeting beginning at 3 p.m. EDT in the Boardroom. The board is expected to discuss the following items:

Call to order and opening remarks of the Chairman Remarks from the Postmaster General and CEO Approval of the February 8 closed and open meeting minutes Committee reports Quarterly financial report Quarterly service performance report Approval of the tentative agenda for the August 8 open meeting Adjournment

Open session meetings of the Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at

https://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/#sessions. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

