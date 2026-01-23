U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors To Meet on Feb. 5

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors will meet Thursday, Feb. 5, in an open session at Postal Service headquarters, 475 L'Enfant Plaza SW, in Washington, DC. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, which begins at 3 p.m. ET in the Benjamin Franklin Room.

The board's expected agenda is:

1. Call to order and opening remarks from the chairwoman

2. Remarks from the postmaster general and CEO

3. Committee reports

4. Quarterly financial report

5. Quarterly service performance report

6. Approval of the meeting minutes

7. Approval of the tentative agenda for the May 7 open meeting

8. Adjournment

Open session meetings of the USPS Board of Governors are available on live audio webcasts at https://about.usps.com/who/leadership/board-governors/#sessions. Three hours after the conclusion of the open session meeting, a recorded audio file will be available for listening. In compliance with Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, the audio webcast will be open-captioned.

