US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award

Shutterfly was selected to receive this year's Award by Postmaster General and CEO Megan J. Brennan and the USPS Executive Leadership Team. Shutterfly is being recognized for continuously working with the Postal Service to ensure the company reaches its customers using new and innovative technologies that increase the value of the mail.

Shutterfly has grown into the leading online retailer and manufacturer of high-quality, personalized products and services, serving more than 10 million customers across a family of brands, with more than 40 billion photos hosted on its photo platform. Working with the Postal Service, Shutterfly uses a "last mile" shipping solution for a large percent of its consumer volume. The company has also committed to a Priority Mail test to continue to drive excellent delivery times for customers.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

