U.S. Postal Service Now Hiring Seasonal Employees Nationwide In Preparation for 2021 Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service is currently hiring for more than 40,000 seasonal positions as preparations continue for the 2021 winter holidays, the agency's peak season for mail and package deliveries. Seasonal opportunities include but are not limited to city and rural mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. Job seekers can find and apply for open positions in their local community by visiting usps.com/hiring.

"Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation," said CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. "The Postal Service offers many opportunities for seasonal employment. For many, a seasonal role can be the start of an exciting career with the Postal Service."

In support of its holiday hiring effort, the Postal Service is hosting 58 hiring fairs in select cities across the country where potential employees for seasonal roles can immediately apply for opportunities. Pre-registration, social distancing and face masks are required to attend a USPS Job Fair. To find or register to attend an upcoming job fair, visit usps.com/hiring.

The Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training and opportunities for advancement.

In addition to hiring, the Postal Service is preparing for the higher delivery demands of the 2021 holiday peak season by leasing millions of additional square feet of mail and package sortation facilities and installing new processing equipment to accommodate higher mail and package volumes.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations.

