U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024

News provided by

U.S. Postal Service

30 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Dates, Locations for January-March Releases Also Detailed

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Postal Service announced four new stamp subjects for 2024. This group, along with the stamps announced in October, make up only a partial list, with more to be revealed in the weeks and months ahead. All stamp designs are preliminary and subject to change.

U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamps - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamps - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamps Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamps Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - John Wooden Stamp Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - John Wooden Stamp Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamps Block - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamps Block - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamps Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamps Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - John Wooden Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - John Wooden Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service
U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamps - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamps Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - John Wooden Stamp Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamps Block - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamps Pane - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Dungeons & Dragons Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - John Wooden Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Carnival Nights Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service U.S. Postal Service Reveals Additional Stamps for 2024 - Ansel Adams Stamp - Image Credit: U.S. Postal Service

Dungeons & Dragons
This stamp release marks the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, described by its owners as the World's Greatest Role-playing Game, that has become a cultural phenomenon. By inviting participants to imagine themselves as wizards, warriors and other adventurers in exciting and treacherous fantasy worlds, Dungeons & Dragons opened doors to whole new universes of creativity for generations of players. The pane of 20 stamps features 10 different designs that highlight characters, creatures and encounters familiar to players of the game. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps and pane with existing illustrations.

John Wooden
Legendary coach John Wooden (1910-2010) led the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Bruins to a record-setting 10 Division I men's basketball national championships. Often considered the greatest coach in the history of American sports, Wooden coached the Bruins to 88 consecutive wins and four perfect (30-0) seasons. The stamp features a portrait of Wooden. In the "UCLA blue" background, a player defends a shot. The numbers on the two players' jerseys, 4 and 10, evoke the Bruins' four perfect seasons and the 10 national championships during Wooden's tenure. Antonio Alcalá, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp using original artwork by Alexis Franklin.

Carnival Nights
Carnival Nights celebrates one of America's favorite pastimes. The stomach-twisting thrill rides, the indulgent snacks and sweets and the general spirit of lighthearted fun make the nation's carnivals and fairs a place for visitors of any age to enjoy. Ten new stamps in a pane of 20 feature photographs that convey the energy and color of a summer carnival at night. Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps with existing photographs.

Ansel Adams
One of the most renowned and influential artists of the 20th century, Ansel Adams (1902-1984) made thousands of awe-inspiring photographs that collectively create a rich visual portrait of the American landscape. A masterful photographer and dedicated environmentalist, Adams sought to imbue each of his black-and-white prints with the power and wonder he felt in the presence of nature. These 16 stamps feature some of Adams's most famous images in his signature "straight photography" style, an approach defined by its precision and directness. Derry Noyes, an art director for USPS, designed the stamps.

Dates and Locations: January-March
The Postal Service today also announced stamp release dates and locations for January through March of next year:

Stamps

Release Date

City

State

ZIP

Love

(no ceremony)

Jan. 12

Romance

AR

72136

Pillars of Creation (Priority Mail)

(no ceremony)

Jan. 22

Greenbelt

MD

20770

Cosmic Cliffs (Priority Mail Express)                         

(no ceremony)

Jan. 22

Greenbelt

MD

20770

Lunar New Year • Year of the Dragon

Jan.  25

Seattle

WA

98109

Constance Baker Motley (Black Heritage)

Jan. 31

New York

NY

10199

Saul Bellow (Literary Arts, 3 ounce)

(no ceremony)

Feb. 6

Chicago

IL

60607

Radiant Star (Presorted Standard)                                

(no ceremony)

Feb. 19

Star

ID

83669

The Underground Railroad

March 9

Church Creek

MD

21622

Bluegrass

March 15

Owensboro

KY

42301

Garden Delights

(no ceremony)

March 16

Strongsville

OH

44136

Celebration Blooms

(no ceremony)

March 22

St. Louis

MO

63155

Wedding Blooms (2 ounce)

(no ceremony)

March 22

St. Louis

MO

63155

Save Manatees

March 27

Silver Springs

FL

34488

Details on first-day-of-issue cities/ceremony locations for other 2024 stamps will be released throughout the year. Dates and locations are subject to change.

Postal Products
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at select Post Office locations nationwide. For officially licensed stamp products, shop the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast-quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean
[email protected] 

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Also from this source

U.S. Postal Service está fuertemente posicionado ante el repunte navideño

U.S. Postal Service está fuertemente posicionado ante el repunte navideño

A medida que se acerca la temporada navideña y se intensifica la actividad de compras en línea, el Servicio Postal de los Estados Unidos (USPS) está...
U.S. Postal Service Strongly Positioned Ahead of Holiday Surge

U.S. Postal Service Strongly Positioned Ahead of Holiday Surge

As the holiday season approaches and online shopping activity intensifies, the United States Postal Service (USPS) is strongly positioned to handle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.