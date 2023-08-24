U.S. Postal Service to Unveil Stamp Honoring Ruth Bader Ginsburg

What: 

The first-day-of-issue ceremony for a new Forever stamp commemorating the legacy of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg


When:

Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 6 p.m. EDT


Where:

National Portrait Gallery

Eighth and G streets NW

Washington, DC 20001


Who:

The Honorable Roman Martinez IV, chairman of the USPS Board of Governors


RSVP:

 Media representatives and dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at: usps.com/ruthbaderginsburg.


Details:

The United States Postal Service is proud to announce the dedication ceremony for a new Forever stamp honoring Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, celebrating her groundbreaking contributions to justice, gender equality and the rule of law.



The ceremony will feature:



    • The official stamp unveiling

    • A keynote address by Governor Martinez

    • Remarks by other notable speakers

    • A presentation on the design and significance of the stamp

    • An opportunity for interviews and photographs



News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtags #RuthBaderGinsburgStamp and #RBGStamp.



This event is free and open to the public.

About the Stamp

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp features an oil painting of her in her black judicial robe and iconic white collar. The stamp captures her enduring spirit and tireless dedication to upholding the principles of the Constitution.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp with a portrait by Michael J. Deas based on a photograph by Philip Bermingham.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

