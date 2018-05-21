U.S. Postal Service's First Scratch-and-Sniff Stamps Evoke a Sweet Summer Scent

The first-day-of-issue dedication ceremony, free and open to the public, will take place at 6 p.m. CDT at Austin's Thinkery Children's Museum. Followers of the U.S. Postal Service's Facebook page can view the ceremony live at facebook.com/USPS. Share the news using the hashtag #FrozenTreatsStamps.

The stamps feature illustrations of frosty, colorful, icy pops on a stick. Today, Americans love cool, refreshing ice pops on a hot summer day. The tasty, sweet confections come in a variety of shapes and flavors.

Ice pops are made by large manufacturers, home cooks and artisanal shops. In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer and cola are also popular. Some frozen treats even have two sticks, making them perfect for sharing.

This booklet of 20 stamps showcases the work of Margaret Berg of Santa Monica, CA, depicting whimsical watercolor illustrations of frozen treats. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words "FOREVER" and "USA" appear along the bottom of each stamp.

Art director Antonio Alcalá of Alexandria, VA, designed the stamps with Leslie Badani of Alexandria, VA.

Frozen Treats is being issued as First-Class Mail Forever stamps which will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

Stamp ideas welcome

The public is encouraged to submit stamp suggestions. Visit the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee website for details on the stamp selection process and instructions for submitting suggestions in writing. Due to the time required for research and approval, ideas for stamp subjects should be received at least three years prior to the proposed release. Each submission should include pertinent historical information and important dates associated with the subject.

