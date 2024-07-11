U.S. Presidential Election Has College and University Students Stressed But Hopeful

Overall, 65% of students surveyed said they feel stressed/anxious about the U.S. Presidential election. Post this

Overall, 65% of students surveyed said they feel stressed/anxious about the U.S. Presidential election. However, 77% said they feel like their candidate cares about issues that matter to them. Six in 10 students (63%) said they planned to vote, and three in 10 (31%) indicated they were still undecided on their pick for U.S. President.

Concerns about the candidates varied based on political party affiliation. Students who affiliate with the Democratic party reported more anxiousness about the election (72% vs. 64%), were more likely to prefer a different Presidential candidate to represent their party (74% vs. 61%), and were more likely to support age limits for presidential candidates (80% vs. 74%).

Despite unrest and protests on many college campuses this spring, most (70%) students said they feel safe sharing their political views on campus. However, more than half (52%) say engaging in political dialogue on campus affects their mental health.

Even with their stress and anxiety, the overall feelings described by college and university students heading into election season were more positive than negative.

"While the upcoming U.S. Presidential election is a significant source of stress for many students, it's encouraging to see that a majority feel their candidates care about the issues that matter to them. This sense of hope amidst the anxiety highlights the importance of providing robust mental health support during such pivotal times," said Dr. Jerry Walker, Executive Director of Mental Health Services for TimelyCare.

About two-thirds of students (65%) reported experiencing mental health issues, such as stress, anxiety or depression, heading into the fall semester. Four in 10 (44%) said they are more stressed/anxious than they were at this time last year. As in previous surveys , students cited their own mental health as the top cause of stress and anxiety. The cost of living/inflation, their physical health, relationship issues, and paying for college/student loan debt rounded out the top five stressors.

Half of students said they planned to use in-person counseling or mental health support and more than one-third said they would get support from teletherapy or a virtual care app. This year, nearly eight in 10 students (76%) said mental health support services made available to them by their college or university would impact their likelihood to graduate.

The online survey of 1,491 active two- or four-year college students was conducted July 5-6, 2024. The respondents ranged from 18 to 29 years old and represented every region of the country. Follow this link to read the complete survey results.

