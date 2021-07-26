U.S. Press Leaders To Tunisian Government: Let Al Jazeera Do Its Job

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Lisa Nicole Matthews, president of the National Press Club and Angela Greiling Keane, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on actions by Tunisia to force Al Jazeera staff out of their offices in Tunis without warning following political unrest in that North African nation.

"We call on the government of Tunisia to withdraw its security forces and allow Al Jazeera to return to its bureau in Tunis. We understand about 20 heavily armed plain clothes security forces stormed that office over the weekend, forced all personnel to vacate and took some equipment following political unrest there. According to reports, the officers had no warrants but said they were working at the direction of the Tunisian judiciary. It is unfortunate that the journalists of Al Jazeera are being treated this way following the recent political unrest in Tunisia – as it is that unrest they should be covering. We call for a full explanation of these actions by Tunisian security forces and expect that the U.S. government will condemn these actions soon in a clear and public manner."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

