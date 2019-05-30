U.S. Rep. DeLauro Visits North Haven Picket Line, Supports Striking XPO Workers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-CT, visited with workers who are on strike against XPO Logistics at a warehouse in North Haven, telling them she supports their fight against the company's unfair labor practices.

"Do not let these naysayers get in your way and deter you from what your tasks are. You have a right to be part of the decisions that affect your life and the lives of your families. You have the right to affordable health care, the right to retirement security, and most of all, the right to get respect for what you do," DeLauro said.

The striking workers, who voted to organize with Teamsters Local 443 in the fall of 2016, are seeking an end to the company's illegal actions at the warehouse. The facility's exclusive customer is aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky Aircraft.

"On behalf of the striking workers and the 1.4 million Teamsters who stand with them, I want to thank Congresswoman DeLauro for her support today," said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President. "Representative DeLauro has been and continues to be a strong ally to working families, and her visit today is just the latest example."

As the XPO workers walked the picket line today, other XPO truck drivers, warehouse workers and intermodal drivers across the United States protested against the company's anti-worker actions. Workers at XPO in Europe also protested at company offices and warehouses to shed light on XPO's record of violating workers' rights across the globe.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

