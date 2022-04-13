US Selling Record Levels of Emergency Oil Reserves, Can Oilfield Services and Tech Stocks Keep Up

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC , April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group –In response to the global energy crisis, the Biden administration is selling a record amount of emergency oil from the USA's national reserves to bring soaring fuel prices under control. Despite these efforts there's a growing skepticism over whether unconstrained US gas production can last. However, because of ~$100 oil and large gaps in renewables, fossil fuels remain crucial to the western way of life. Demand continues to outpace production, causing the market to look for big oil and new technology developers to fill the gap. According to Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR), the US rig count has been steadily rising, meaning the domestic market is quite active. Examples of heightening domestic action includes new developments from other oilfield services and technologies companies such as Petroteq Energy, Inc. (OTCPK:PQEFF), Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among the newer technologies being developed that could potentially make a huge impact on US production is the Clean Oil Recovery Technology (CORT) process, developed by Petroteq Energy, Inc. (OTC:PQEFF) and proven to produce oil from oil sands without the use of water, nor producing wastewater nor tailings ponds.

"Confirmation that heavy oil extracted from Utah oil sands using our CORT process is suitable for production of MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels could allow for the production of fuel and biofuel with significant environmental benefits, while creating a higher value product stream for Petroteq's future commercial production," said Vladimir Podlipsky, Petroteq's CEO and CTO.

Using this proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technology, Petroteq has updated and completed the design for a planned oil sands extraction plant, capable of handling 5,000 barrels per day with Valkor, LLC.

Back in July 2019, Valkor signed a Technology License Agreement with Petroteq and has been operating at the plant in Utah, under a Service Master Agreement signed in November 2018.

Following the update to the original front end engineering and design (FEED), Valkor conducted various additional design studies to prepare the final engineering plans.

A primary part of the process included a design study with M-I SWACO, which is a subsidiary of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), for the backend processes for separating out and drying sands for resale.

The CORT system utilizes a conventional sand dryer modified for service with petrochemical solvents in a closed loop. A combined unit has been proposed as a turnkey system to handle as much as 8,000 tons of sand per day with a target of EPA Tier 1 quality for the resulting sand.

Back in February, Petroteq anncouned a third-party cash flow analysis from Broadlands, which showed a base case of a Net Present Value (NPV) of $1.285 billion, $602 million, and $341 million, based on a pre-income tax basis, at discount rates of 0.0, 7.5 and 15%, respectively.

This economic analysis of CORT focused on the markets available for the sale of the three categories of by-product sands. Broadlands noted that an extraction plant producing 5,000 bpd could (as estimated by Petroteq) be capable of yielding 6,000 tons of sand per day or 1,860,000 tons per year (based on 310 operating days per year and operating 24 hours per day), and that silica flour is postulated to be 15% of the saleable product, fracking quality sand 55%, and bulk sand 30%.

The economic prospects of the entire process has drawn the interest of ESG-focused equity firm Viston United Swiss AG, which is in the process of a takeover attempt.

Viston's presented to Petroteq shareholders a premium price valuation of approximately 279% over the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 6, 2021, and a 1,032% premium to the 52-week volume weighted average trading price on the TSX-V prior to the offer originally made in April 2021, before the Canadian shares were halted. The offer itself is valued at a considerable premium over the market price, with a 100% all-cash consideration of ‎C$0.74 ‎per common share.

Meanwhile, through its US shares on the OTC under the PQEFF symbol, shares of Petroteq are trading around US$0.395 (C$0.505) on April 11, 2022. At that price point, the C$0.74 (US$0.59) still represents a potential 49% premium over the more current trading price.

"Our advances in engineering work exemplify our intentions to continue to operate the Company toward future expansion and revenue growth, regardless of the on-going offer from Viston United Swiss AG," added Podlipsky. "Management will continue to handle business as usual and make utmost efforts to enhance shareholder value."

So far, Viston's offer has been favorably received by the entire Petroteq team, with unanimous intention to tender shares from the Board of Directors, the company's Founder, Former Chairman and CEO Alex Blyumkin, and one of the company's largest shareholders, Cantone Asset Management, LLC.

Since February 18, 2022, shares of Enservco Corporation (NYSE:ENSV) have shot up from $0.563 as high as 667% to $4.32 in March, before settling in around the $2 level by mid April.

Enservco is a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries. Before the energy crisis truly took off, the company saw its revenue up 72% in Q3 2021, posting gains across all of its service offerings.

"Rig counts and wells drilled in the third quarter increased by double digits on both a year-over-year and sequential quarter basis, and these favorable tailwinds should help position us to sustain our revenue momentum during our fourth and first quarter heating season," said Rich Murphy, Executive Chairman of Enservco.

Three of the world's largest oilfield services companies, Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR), Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), and Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have all suspended operations in Russia.

"Safety and security are at the core of who we are as a company, and we urge a cessation of the conflict and a restoration of safety and security in the region," said Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of Schlumberger.

Since the move, analysts at Piper Sandler have upgraded their rating on Schlumberger, saying shares could rise 29%. The same company's analysts also upgraded their price target of Halliburton, despite maintaining the same rating, as the company has received a consensus recommendation by analysts.

Overall, drilling activities in the USA are on the rise for the third week in a row according to Baker Hughes that reported US drillers added oil and gas rigs.

The oil and gas rig count, is typically seen as an early indicator of future output. Baker Hughes said it rose 16 to 689 in the week to April 8, its highest since March 2020, which puts the total rig count up 257 rigs, or 59%, over this time last year.

According to the Baker Hughes report, more than half of US oil rigs are in the Permian shale in West Texas and eastern New Mexico where total units this week jumped by nine to 332, the most since April 2020. This jump was officially the biggest weekly increase in the basin since January 2021.

For more information go to: https://usanewsgroup.com/2022/03/25/this-quick-turnaround-takeover-is-the-kind-of-play-smart-investors-snap-up-in-a-heartbeat/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com [email protected]

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for PetroTeq Energy Inc. advertising and digital media from Maynard Communication Limited. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of PetroTeq Energy Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns shares of PetroTeq Energy Inc. which were purchased in the open market at least 72 hours after our initial coverage date of the company. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of PetroTeq Energy Inc. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ on/about PetroTeq Energy Inc. has been reviewed and approved by the principals at PetroTeq Energy Inc.; this is a paid advertisement, and while we we do own shares of PetroTeq Energy Inc. that were purchased in the open market, we plan on buying and selling more shares of PetroTeq Energy Inc. in the open market. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

[email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group