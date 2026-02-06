US Signal Accelerates AI Infrastructure with 1,000+ Miles of New Fiber Construction Across Ohio and Indiana

New middle-mile network connects core and edge data centers with high-count, multi-conduit fiber built for the future of AI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, a leading digital infrastructure provider backed by Igneo Infrastructure Partners, today announced the active construction of more than 1,000 miles of new, high-density fiber and conduit infrastructure across Ohio and Indiana. The build represents a major expansion of US Signal's middle-mile network and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering scalable, AI-ready connectivity across the United States.

This new construction underway marks a significant milestone following Igneo Infrastructure Partners' $200 million investment announced in 2025. At that time, US Signal outlined plans to build more than 1,000 miles of fiber in addition to data center expansions. Today's announcement confirms that those plans are being executed, with approximately 30 percent of the network already complete and the remaining routes scheduled for completion by the beginning of 2027.

"Many providers talk about future builds. We're building now," said Daniel Watts, CEO at US Signal. "This is brand-new infrastructure; new conduit, new fiber, and new routes, designed from day one to support the massive capacity requirements of AI, cloud, and next-generation workloads."

Purpose-Built for the AI Era

The Ohio and Indiana builds consist of new middle-mile routes constructed with multi-conduit systems and high-count fiber, providing exceptional scalability and long-term flexibility. Unlike overbuilds that rely on existing infrastructure, US Signal's approach emphasizes new construction to ensure durability, performance, and expansion capacity for decades to come.

The network directly interconnects US Signal's core data centers while also enabling the development of edge data centers along key routes, bringing compute and connectivity closer to customers and supporting latency-sensitive AI and enterprise applications.

"Our customers, from hyperscale-adjacent enterprises to regional service providers, need infrastructure that won't cap out in five years," added John White, COO at US Signal. "By combining high-count fiber, multiple conduits, and strategic data center connectivity, we are building a foundation that scales with demand."

Strengthening the Digital Infrastructure Backbone

This expansion further positions US Signal as a major digital infrastructure player in the Midwest and beyond, delivering dark fiber, lit services, and colocation-connected solutions across a rapidly growing national footprint. The Ohio and Indiana builds are a critical step in a broader, multi-phase network expansion strategy that will continue to extend across the Midwest and nationwide.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation/ logistics sectors in the North America, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$22.5 billion of assets (as at August 31, 2025) on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

