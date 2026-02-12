US Signal Expands OpenCloud with Services Designed for Greater Flexibility and Platform Choice

US Signal announces the expansion of its OpenCloud platform: Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) and SyncSafe Replication. Post this

OpenCloud was built to give customers choices to fit their needs, including optionality in architecture, economics, and how workloads are deployed and protected. With the addition of DaaS and SyncSafe Replication, US Signal enables organizations to layer high-value services on top of OpenCloud, extending its role beyond core infrastructure to support secure desktop delivery and resilient, platform-agnostic replication.

"Organizations want more control over how and where their workloads run, without being forced into rigid platforms or long-term licensing constraints," said David Humes, Vice President of Product Development at US Signal. "By expanding OpenCloud with Desktop-as-a-Service and SyncSafe Replication, we're giving customers practical, production-ready services that deliver flexibility, security, and predictable economics."

OpenCloud Desktop-as-a-Service: Secure, Managed Virtual Desktops for Business-Critical Applications

OpenCloud DaaS, powered by Inuvika's OVD Enterprise, delivers a fully managed virtual desktop and application platform that supports both Windows and Linux environments. The solution enables organizations to securely deliver business-critical applications and desktops to users anywhere, while maintaining centralized control over access, data, and performance.

Designed for hybrid and distributed workforces, OpenCloud DaaS removes the complexity of traditional VDI by combining enterprise-grade desktop delivery with US Signal's secure, high-performance cloud infrastructure.

Key benefits of OpenCloud DaaS include:

Centralized control and security for sensitive business applications and data

Rapid scalability to support employees, contractors, and growth initiatives

Optimized performance delivered from US Signal's geographically redundant cloud environment

Predictable, consumption-based pricing that reduces capital expense and operational overhead

Fully managed delivery, backed by US Signal's 24/7/365 support

For Managed Service Providers (MSPs), OpenCloud DaaS provides a secure, repeatable way to deliver application-centric desktops to customers while simplifying operations and maintaining consistent policy enforcement.

"OpenCloud DaaS allows our MSPs to run their customers' business applications in a highly secure, controlled environment without the complexity of managing traditional VDI infrastructure," said Jim Intoccio, VP of Indirect Sales. "It gives them confidence that data stays protected, access is tightly managed, and performance is consistent, while giving them the flexibility to scale as their customers' needs change."

SyncSafe Replication: Flexible, Platform-Agnostic Workload Mobility

US Signal also announced SyncSafe Replication, an agent-based replication service powered by OpenText Availability technology. SyncSafe is designed to move and protect virtual workloads across environments with minimal complexity, supporting any-to-any replication between diverse platforms.

Unlike replication tools tied to a single hypervisor or ecosystem, SyncSafe is platform-agnostic. While OpenCloud is a natural destination due to its cost efficiency and tight integration with US Signal services, SyncSafe enables customers to replicate workloads across on-premises, private cloud, and third-party environments as their infrastructure strategies evolve.

Key features of SyncSafe Replication include:

Any-to-any replication across heterogeneous virtual environments

Agent-based architecture for maximum flexibility

Managed or unmanaged service options

Flat-rate, per-VM pricing

Improved operational resilience and workload availability

"SyncSafe Replication gives customers the freedom to protect and move workloads without being locked into a single platform," said Daven Winans, SVP of Engineering & Innovation. "That flexibility is critical as organizations modernize their environments and reevaluate long-term infrastructure decisions."

Extending OpenCloud as a Flexible Alternative in a Changing Market

With the addition of Desktop-as-a-Service and SyncSafe Replication, OpenCloud evolves into a services-enabled cloud platform that supports infrastructure, desktops, and workload mobility, without proprietary lock-in. This approach aligns with growing demand from enterprises and service providers seeking modern, cost-effective alternatives as virtualization and desktop licensing models continue to shift.

The expansion of OpenCloud underscores US Signal's continued investment in delivering secure, flexible cloud solutions that adapt to how businesses operate today, and how they plan for the future.

About US Signal

US Signal is a national digital infrastructure provider, delivering network, colocation, cloud, and data protection services across a growing footprint of data centers and fiber assets. With a track record of operational excellence and customer-first delivery, US Signal empowers hyperscale, enterprise, and service provider customers with scalable, secure infrastructure solutions built for the demands of tomorrow.

About Igneo Infrastructure Partners

Igneo Infrastructure Partners is an autonomous investment team in the First Sentier Group. It invests in high-quality, mature, mid-market infrastructure companies in renewables, digital infrastructure, waste management, water utilities and transportation/ logistics sectors in the North America, UK, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Operating since 1994, the team works closely with portfolio companies to create long-term sustainable value through innovation, a focus on responsible investment and proactive asset management. Igneo manages US$22.5 billion of assets (as at August 31, 2025) on behalf of more than 200 investors around the world.

Media Contact:

Laura Pursley

Senior Director of Marketing

US Signal

[email protected]

616-901-0675

SOURCE US Signal