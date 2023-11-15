US Signal Introduces SASE Solution

News provided by

US Signal

15 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- US Signal, leading provider of network connectivity and data center services, announced today that its Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution is now available to customers. The SASE solution will provide a joint networking and security service that provides a cloud-native approach to securing branch offices, users, and applications. SASE is the second product offering developed in partnership with Cato Networks; Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) was introduced earlier this year.

"We are proud to offer this solution to our customers," said US Signal CEO Dan Watts. "Our SASE offering will empower users with unparalleled security on their network to mitigate risk, enhance productivity, efficiency, and flexibility."

US Signal's SASE solution converges SD-WAN and Security Service Edge (SSE) functions to simplify network and security stack management, improve agility and enhance security through a full security stack and unified policies. This platform will allow optimal WAN management, global connectivity, internet security, cloud acceleration, remote access and more to provide customers with an unparalleled level of security.

US Signal SASE offers full visibility into WAN and internet traffic with no blind spots to create a simpler, more efficient, and secure network infrastructure for customers. For more information about US Signal's SASE solution or other services, please visit: https://ussignal.com/.

About US Signal
US Signal is a Midwest-based digital infrastructure company. Founded in 2001, US Signal is a leading IT solutions provider powered by a wholly owned and operated fiber network, which helps businesses optimize resources through the provision of managed and professional services. Offerings include network, data center, connectivity, cloud hosting, colocation, data protection, and disaster recovery services. For more information, visit www.ussignal.com.

CONTACT: Maya Lindsay
[email protected]

SOURCE US Signal

